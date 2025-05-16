Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,158,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $184,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $1.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

