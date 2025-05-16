Mizuho Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $36.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

