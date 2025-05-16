Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases 478 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.38 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

