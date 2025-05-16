Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,886 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 133,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,232.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 558,384 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cathrine Cotman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,023.10. This trade represents a 14.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.8%

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $463.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -606.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

