Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,492 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $615.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

