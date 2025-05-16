29,424 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VeriSign by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,447 shares of company stock valued at $386,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of VRSN opened at $281.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $288.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.