Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires 1,981 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 381.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.81. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

