Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Xperi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 666,226 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $3,502,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 596,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.27 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $376.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

