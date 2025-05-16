12,597 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $661.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.84. The firm has a market cap of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

