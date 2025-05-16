Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1,794.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $86.54 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $232,476.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

