Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 268,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 21,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $499,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,941.10. This represents a 4.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Snyder acquired 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,312.81. The trade was a 165.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

