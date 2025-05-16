Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $263,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 770.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 312,867 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 197.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

