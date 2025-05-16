Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) CFO Sells $475,920.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $475,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,523.40. The trade was a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.