Andrew David Oddie Sells 9,580 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $47,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,926.88. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,436 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $10,158.12.

On Friday, March 14th, Andrew David Oddie sold 746 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $5,341.36.

On Monday, March 10th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,563 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $20,837.19.

On Friday, March 7th, Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29.

Funko Trading Down 9.6%

Funko stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Funko

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Funko by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Funko by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.