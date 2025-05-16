Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $221.69 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Ameren worth $221,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $492,275.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,471.94. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

