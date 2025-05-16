Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $443,000 Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $37,923,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 471,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after purchasing an additional 411,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $14,268,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $13,430,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 1.2%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CNX stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.