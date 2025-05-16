Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $247,131.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.80.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.2%

Badger Meter stock opened at $244.44 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $249.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

