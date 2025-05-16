Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 420 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NHC stock opened at $106.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

