Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 10,130 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 131,811 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.14 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In related news, Director Martin Roper bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $496,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,758. This represents a 471.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $872,329.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,596.58. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,417 shares of company stock valued at $905,556. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

