Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,467. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 760.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 367,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,210,000 after buying an additional 324,757 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

