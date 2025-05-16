21,999 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Innoviva by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INVA. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Innoviva Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

