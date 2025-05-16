Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $6.98 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3%

Netflix stock opened at $1,177.98 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,187.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $501.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,003.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $942.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,084.91.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

