Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $4.63 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,734,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,283,000 after buying an additional 76,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after buying an additional 4,489,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 486,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $76,339,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $82.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Read Our Latest Report on ACHC

About Acadia Healthcare

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.