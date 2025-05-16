Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys Shares of 2,559 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,521.33.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,586.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,610.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,123.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,996.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

