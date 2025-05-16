Raiffeisen Bank International AG Takes $3.27 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

