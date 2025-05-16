Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,528 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,999 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 963.4% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $254.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.