GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,427 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after purchasing an additional 512,778 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

GEHC stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

