Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $1,486,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,295.48. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,822 shares of company stock worth $18,906,185. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $168.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $262.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

