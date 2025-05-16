The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,864 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

