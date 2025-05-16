OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 5,272 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

MNST stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,528.71. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

