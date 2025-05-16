OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Position in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,400 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDIG. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,478,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.00. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

