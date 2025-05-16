Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 3,471 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $118.41 and a 12 month high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.65.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 249,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.59 per share, with a total value of $37,298,621.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,088,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,973,262.17. The trade was a 8.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

