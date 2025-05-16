OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,835,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,887,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after buying an additional 445,158 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 369,580 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,259.20. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,096 in the last 90 days. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.27 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

