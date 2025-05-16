OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Loews by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares in the company, valued at $604,538,407.32. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $792,950.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,655 shares of company stock worth $13,323,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.7%

L stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $73.15 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

