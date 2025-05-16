OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 1,804 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $96,698,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after acquiring an additional 605,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 591.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,861 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $101,951,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ EA opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,580 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

