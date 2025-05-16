OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 1,493 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.18.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EG stock opened at $343.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.50 and a 200 day moving average of $357.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

