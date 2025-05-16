Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,120 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises 8.8% of Rush Island Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rush Island Management LP owned approximately 1.43% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $133,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $96.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

