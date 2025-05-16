Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
Shares of GNW stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
