Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 27,114,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,112 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,056,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,121,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after buying an additional 922,126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,567,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 2,296,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,269,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,358,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

