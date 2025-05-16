Benchmark Cuts Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target to $3.00

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 3,387,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 887,355 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,965,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 513,664 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

