Renascor Resources Limited (ASX:RNU) Insider David Christensen Buys 372,753 Shares

Posted by on May 16th, 2025

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX:RNUGet Free Report) insider David Christensen acquired 372,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,974.45 ($16,009.26).

The company has a market cap of $137.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 50.60.

Renascor Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for graphite, gold, copper, uranium, and other minerals. Its flagship project is the Siviour graphite project located in Eyre Peninsula, South Australia; the Cutana project that covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Olary region; and the Outalpa project, which covers an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Olary region.

