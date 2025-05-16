Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $7,744,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

