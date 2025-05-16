UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $1.50 to $0.80 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAF

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200. This trade represents a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 2,978.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39,201 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.