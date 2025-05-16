UBS Group Cuts Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $30.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $248,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,245.12. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

