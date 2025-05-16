Kelvin Eugene Bennett Sells 250 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AGCO Stock Up 0.7%

AGCO stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.86. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. AGCO’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

