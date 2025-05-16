Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Acquires $156,090.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.06 per share, with a total value of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.92. This represents a 5.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Octavio Espinoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $103.47 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

