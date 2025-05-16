Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) General Counsel Emily T. Epstein Sells 14,476 Shares

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Emily T. Epstein sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $28,807.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 151,194 shares in the company, valued at $300,876.06. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Vivid Seats stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.99 million. Analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAT shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vivid Seats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $23,250,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Vivid Seats by 152.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,461,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,796 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $3,627,000. Visualize Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,173,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Further Reading

