Insider Buying: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Acquires 1,621 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Seamus Mulligan bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,963. The trade was a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seamus Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, May 9th, Seamus Mulligan purchased 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.26 per share, with a total value of $9,826,000.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JAZZ opened at $106.07 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.