Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Teleflex (TFX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teleflex (NYSE: TFX):

5/5/2025 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Teleflex was given a new $155.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

4/11/2025 – Teleflex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $126.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $249.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

