Grant Devonport Purchases 3,000 Shares of Freightways Group Ltd (ASX:FRW) Stock

Freightways Group Ltd (ASX:FRW – Get Free Report) insider Grant Devonport bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.15 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,450.00 ($19,519.23).

Freightways Group Price Performance

Freightways Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Freightways Group Company Profile

Express package, information management and waste destruction and renewal services

