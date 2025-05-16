Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Realty Income (O)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) recently:

5/13/2025 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2025 – Realty Income had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.50 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Realty Income had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/22/2025 – Realty Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Realty Income had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Realty Income Co alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.